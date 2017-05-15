The First Pets Of South Korea Are Internet-Famous Rescues

South Korea has a new president — and a new “first cat.” In fact, it’s the first “first cat,” and already fulfilling the duties of the office by having a strong online presence.
Jing-jing and the other pets of Korea’s new president, Moon Jae-in, are all rescues with fans on the internet, Mashable reports. Jing-jing joins Maru and Tory, Moon’s dogs, in the Blue House, South Korea’s presidential residence.
The new president adopted his dog Tory while campaigning. The pooch was with Korean animal rights group Coexistence of Animal Rights on Earth (CARE) until Moon gave the dog a forever home.
During his campaign, South Korea's 19th president, Jae-in Moon, promised to adopt a dog from CARE as First Dog, the official companion dog of the First Family. Animal rights groups, animal lovers, and the Hankyoreh newspaper are demanding that he make good on this most easily-kept promise. http://bit.ly/2qv8PaF
Maru was another stray whom Moon took in. The dog inspired fan art for the candidate.
So far, they seem to have settled into presidential pet life pretty nicely. Their approval ratings, and adorability, are high.