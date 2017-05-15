The First Pets Of South Korea Are Internet-Famous Rescues

Everybody loves presidential pets.

Meet the first-ever first cat of South Korea. Via Moo Jae-in/Instagram

South Korea has a new president — and a new “first cat.” In fact, it’s the first “first cat,” and already fulfilling the duties of the office by having a strong online presence.

Jing-jing and the other pets of Korea’s new president, Moon Jae-in, are all rescues with fans on the internet, Mashable reports. Jing-jing joins Maru and Tory, Moon’s dogs, in the Blue House, South Korea’s presidential residence.

(문재인 의원실) 문재인 의원의 인스타그램을 시작합니다.

The new president adopted his dog Tory while campaigning. The pooch was with Korean animal rights group Coexistence of Animal Rights on Earth (CARE) until Moon gave the dog a forever home.

Maru was another stray whom Moon took in. The dog inspired fan art for the candidate.

Maru has been with Moon the longest of any of his pets. Via Moon Jae-in/Naver

So far, they seem to have settled into presidential pet life pretty nicely. Their approval ratings, and adorability, are high.

