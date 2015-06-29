Fireworks Safety for Dogs

The Fourth of July is a fun, celebratory time — for humans, that is. For most dogs, the crash-boom-bang-flash of fireworks usually mean two things: What is that huge, scary noise? And how quickly can I get away from it?

If your dog is frightened of fireworks, there are several things you can do to alleviate his stress during this summertime holiday.

7 Signs of Stress

It’s not too difficult to tell when a dog — especially your dog — is in distress because of fireworks. According to the Animal Defense League, when the fireworks start up, a stressed dog will:

Tremble or shake violently Drool excessively Bark or howl Try to hide Try to get in the house if he’s outside, or get outside if he’s inside Refuse to eat food Lose bladder or bowel control

What You Can Do

Loud noises, flashing lights and burning smells are not something your dog is probably accustomed to, so it makes sense that he’s a little (or a lot) freaked out by fireworks. According to the American Humane Association, July 5 is one of the busiest days of the year for animal shelters because dogs panic at fireworks and run away from their homes, oftentimes becoming lost, injured or killed. Yikes!

To prevent your dog from becoming another post-Fourth of July statistic, here are several tips for keeping your dog as calm and safe as possible during the holiday.