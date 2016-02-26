Firefighters Rescue Puppy Who Got Himself Stuck In A Truck Wheel

Firefighters with the Butte-Silver Bow Fire Department in Butte, Montana, were surprised when they got a call from a local veterinarian about a predicament a dog was in.

Folks at the St. Frances Veterinary Hospital asked if the department had extrication equipment, and when Fire Marshal Brian Doherty asked why they needed such equipment, Doherty was told that someone brought in a puppy who had wedged his head into the center hole of a truck rim, according to the fire department’s Facebook page.

When firefighters arrived, they were surprised to find that the 8-month-old coonhound, named Blaze, had indeed got his head stuck in the center of the wheel.

So how did the puppy get his head wedged in a wheel?

According to the fire department’s Facebook page, the owner left his pup out in the yard for a few hours, and the puppy being a puppy, started exploring. When the owner came home, he found his puppy had gotten himself stuck in the wheel. (Sounds like the yard could use some puppy-proofing.) The owner took Blaze and the wheel to the vet, who was at a loss for what to do. Unable to extricate the hapless pup from his predicament, the fire department was called and Rescue Unit No. 1 responded.

“With a lot of coconut oil, patience, a lot of ear tucking, and some powerful skin-pulling Blaze’s head was quickly and successfully extricated from the tire wheel without the use of tools but with Firefighter Zach Osborne’s brute strength,” it was reported on the fire department’s Facebook page. “Blaze remained uninjured throughout the ordeal, although some minor neck swelling was noted by the firefighters. Blaze remained calm, cool, and collected throughout the ordeal; he did not make a sound.”

Special thanks goes out to the Butte-Silver Bow Fire Department for getting this poor pup out of his predicament.