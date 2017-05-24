Firefighters Rescue Dog From Smoke-Filled Home And Save Him Via CPR

A dog is lucky to be alive thanks to firefighters with the Snohomish County Fire District 7 in Washington state.

At 3 p.m. May 22, firefighters received a report of a house fire in progress and were told that a dog was in the residence. When the firefighters arrived on the scene, smoke was billowing out of the home’s windows. The crew with Ladder 72 forced their way into the home and were able to locate the dog and remove him from the home, according to the fire department’s Facebook page.

The dog, named Sampson, was unresponsive. A firefighter started CPR compression on the animal, and as additional responders arrived with an animal rescue kit, they were able to get more oxygen to Sampson, and he soon became responsive.

The fire, which originated on the kitchen stove, was put out. Thank you firefighters with Snohomish County Fire District 7 for saving Sampson’s life and putting out the house fire.