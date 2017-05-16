Fidget Spinners Are Popular, Except With This Dog, Who Wants To Kill Them

It seems like fidget spinners are everywhere. In case you don’t know what a fidget spinner is, they are gadgets that fit in the palm of your hand with a bearing in the middle that you can spin to relieve stress or exert nervous energy. Most people love them but some are less into them. And one dog is definitely not a fan.

The dog sneers and snarls at a fidget spinner in a Rumble video uploaded by ViralHog this week. While the toy spins, the dog flips out, eventually ending the spinning fun (until Round 2).

The spinner is going full speed while the little terrier fixates on it. He doesn’t think it’s stress-relieving OR nervous-energy-exerting, based on his reaction. He’s pretty amped up about killing the the little spinner in front of him.

He does finally grab it in Round 2. The second half of the video shows the spinner going while the dog tries to figure out how to murder it.

Guess fidget spinners aren’t for everybody, which is a shame, because at the moment they seem inescapable. At least we have one dog fighting the good fight for those who aren’t fans.