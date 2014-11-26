Feeding Tips For Your Senior Dog

With the vast improvements in veterinary medicine, nutrition and owner understanding, our canine companions are living much longer now. Like humans, genetic diseases, diet and exercise greatly affect our dog’s life span, and as a general rule, the heavier (weight) the dog, the shorter his life span, so nutrition is a key component to keeping your dog around for a good, long life.

When large or giant breeds, such as Rottweilers or Great Pyrenees, reach about 6 years old, and when toy, small and medium breeds, such as Bulldogs or Pugs, are about 8 years old, they generally are considered senior or geriatric pets. They usually start slowing down, diseases and conditions begin cropping up, and they might not be able to maintain their health or weight on their adult maintenance diet.

Nutritional Must-Haves For Senior Dogs

Our dogs need a complete and balanced food that includes protein, carbohydrates, fats, vitamins, minerals and water. We find our best options by following these recommendations:

Choose a manufacturer you trust. Check to see if the company has a board-certified nutritionist on staff at all times, follows stringent quality control, offers complete and balanced diets based on Association of American Feed Control Officials’ guidelines, undergoes AFFCO feeding trials, has a research and development department to improve product quality and knowledge, and publishes the diet’s calorie content, says Julie Churchill, DVM, board certified vet nutritionist with the American College of Veterinary Nutrition, and director of nutrition services at the University of Minnesota College of Veterinary Medicine. All this information can be found on a company’s website or through a quick call to the manufacturer. Check that the label on the food says it is complete and balanced, not intermittent or supplemental, according to AFFCO guidelines. Manufacturers conduct food trials or ingredient analysis to make sure their diets meet AAFCO-specified levels. Keep in mind that while pet food labels are required to publish factual information, they also are used as marketing tools, so some of the information includes unregulated terms. Your veterinarian is an excellent resource to navigate diet questions and concerns, and he or she is happy to help.

“Senior diets typically have lower levels of protein and minerals, and sometimes companies focus on supplementing for common senior maladies,” says Maryanne Murphy, DVM, clinical nutrition veterinarian at Red Bank Veterinary Hospital in New Jersey. “I use senior diets in practice for specific reasons, but if a dog’s doing well on an adult diet, there’s no need to pre-emptively switch.”

Keep An Eye On Your Dog

Your dog might develop a variety of common ailments as he reaches his senior years, and many times changes in weight, appetite and appearance are indicators that there might be a problem. Senior dogs might start adding weight if they are less active, such as when suffering with arthritis or joint diseases. According to Churchill, the first line of treatment is weight management.

If your senior dog is gaining weight, reduce the calories you offer him while maintaining the appropriate nutrition balance. Feeding a complete and balanced diet in the first place makes it easier to adjust the quantity or frequency of feeding to keep your senior dog healthy.

Some senior dogs, like my Cocker Spaniel, Crystal, will instead lose weight because of health issues later in life, so we might adjust feeding quantity or frequency for more calories, and continue to monitor her body composition. Because Crystal didn’t feel well, her appetite decreased and she started losing weight and muscle mass. Her ribs and vertebrae were easier to see and feel and she just kept losing weight.

Meal feeding helped me know how much Crystal was eating, and I knew immediately if she stopped. Monitoring the body condition, weight and appearance of your senior pet increases your chances of detecting problems earlier.

Talk to your veterinarian to learn the ideal body weight and condition for your dog and look at canine body charts so you know what is normal. With Crystal, I began by viewing her from above to check that her waist tapered in just behind her ribs. From the side, I looked for her abdomen to be tucked up with a minimal fat pad. Finally, I used my hands to feel her sides to make sure I could feel her ribs and that there was a thin layer of fat over them.

Because Crystal lost weight so easily, I really had to watch if her ribs, spine and pelvic bones started showing more, and if her body fat started disappearing, so I could adjust her diet accordingly. Instead of adding high-calorie treats, I worked with her vet to make sure she was getting enough calories from a balanced and complete diet.

Why Switch To A Senior Diet?

Experts I contacted agreed that if your dog is doing well on his current diet, there’s little reason to switch to a senior or geriatric option.

“There is some evidence that there might be decreased digestibility in older dogs, but there are not many differences between a young adult and a geriatric dog,” says Jennifer A. Larsen, DVM, associate professor of clinical nutrition at the Veterinary Medical Teaching Hospital at University of California, Davis. “Older dogs can develop problems that can be addressed with diet, such as kidney problems and arthritis, but if a healthy dog is doing OK on his diet, there is no need for a diet change.”

More important is feeding for health and body composition. If those are maintained, and no health issues are cropping up, you’re looking at continuing a great relationship with your canine companion.