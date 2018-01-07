Farewell To A Seafaring Cat Whose Owner Is Honoring Her In A Special Way

Two years ago, a cat caught our eyes and captured our hearts. It was Amelia the Tropicat, who sailed the Pacific with her mom, environmental activist and author Liz Clark, while she raised awareness for conservation and ecological issues and surfed undiscovered breaks along the way. The two shipmates were inseparable and inspirational.
We were saddened to learn that Amelia lost her life recently after a dog attack, Clark wrote on Instagram. Clark grieved openly for the calico who’d braved so much with the sailor over the past five years.
“My precious kitty soulmate didn’t make it through the night,” Clark wrote. “I don’t have words right now, just devastated and rocked with regret and terrible heartache. And so sorry to disappoint you all. But through all my wailing I can hear her telling me to be brave.”
Clark had posted earlier about how worried she was when the cat tangled with a rough dog. Photos showed the cat with several stitches along her abdomen and a cone around her neck.
While Amelia had weathered many storms, this was one that left her unable to return. Clark was naturally bereft. But something told her that she could honor Amelia’s memory by helping other cats in her area.
“Instead of crying all day in bed again, I tried to #BeBrave and I got up and set up a fund in her honor,” Clark wrote. “So I’ve created a fundraiser for my favorite animal advocacy organization, @MercyforAnimals.”
Her spirit is with me. I feel her so strongly and pray that she stays near if she can. I see her everywhere, hear her sounds, and feel her rubbing up against my brain when I break down again. One of the many things she taught me is how emotionally complex animals are when you take the time to know them. they feel, think, and receive & give love, just like us—not just cats and dogs but all animals. they all deserve respect and basic freedoms. So instead of crying all day in bed again, i tried to #BeBrave and I got up and set up a fund in her honor. The very moment she passed I heard her tell me that I must become a voice for animals. So I’ve created a fundraiser for my favorite animal advocacy organization, @MercyforAnimals. If we receive enough, Tahui and I also hope to sponsor a group of vets to come to French Polynesia and do some much needed spay & neutering work for the cats and dogs here. She is urging me to understand that her life, our connection, was bigger than just our little family, but still i’m aching for those simple carefree adventures together, her sounds, her faces, her morning visits. Thank you all for your kind messages and support and for the prayers you sent her in her two last awful days. I’m only now realizing how much joy she brought to so many. If you’d like to honor her with a donation to her fund, I’ve included it in my profile or go to www.youcaring.com/ameliathetropicat 📷: Thank you for this special capture @jianca_lazarus.
In addition, Clark says if she receives enough donations, she and her partner would like to sponsor a group of vets to come to French Polynesia and “do some much needed spay and neutering work for the cats and dogs here.” She believes it would acknowledge that Amelia’s life, and their connection, was bigger than simply their “little family.”
Bringing vet services to help Amelia’s fellow island felines is a beautiful way to remember the one-of-a-kind cat. We know we will never forget this special kitty. To contribute to the fund, please visit www.youcaring.com/ameliathetropicat.