Farewell To A Seafaring Cat Whose Owner Is Honoring Her In A Special Way

Two years ago, a cat caught our eyes and captured our hearts. It was Amelia the Tropicat, who sailed the Pacific with her mom, environmental activist and author Liz Clark, while she raised awareness for conservation and ecological issues and surfed undiscovered breaks along the way. The two shipmates were inseparable and inspirational.

We were saddened to learn that Amelia lost her life recently after a dog attack, Clark wrote on Instagram. Clark grieved openly for the calico who’d braved so much with the sailor over the past five years.





“My precious kitty soulmate didn’t make it through the night,” Clark wrote. “I don’t have words right now, just devastated and rocked with regret and terrible heartache. And so sorry to disappoint you all. But through all my wailing I can hear her telling me to be brave.”

Clark had posted earlier about how worried she was when the cat tangled with a rough dog. Photos showed the cat with several stitches along her abdomen and a cone around her neck.

While Amelia had weathered many storms, this was one that left her unable to return. Clark was naturally bereft. But something told her that she could honor Amelia’s memory by helping other cats in her area.

“Instead of crying all day in bed again, I tried to #BeBrave and I got up and set up a fund in her honor,” Clark wrote. “So I’ve created a fundraiser for my favorite animal advocacy organization, @MercyforAnimals.”

In addition, Clark says if she receives enough donations, she and her partner would like to sponsor a group of vets to come to French Polynesia and “do some much needed spay and neutering work for the cats and dogs here.” She believes it would acknowledge that Amelia’s life, and their connection, was bigger than simply their “little family.”

Bringing vet services to help Amelia’s fellow island felines is a beautiful way to remember the one-of-a-kind cat. We know we will never forget this special kitty. To contribute to the fund, please visit www.youcaring.com/ameliathetropicat.