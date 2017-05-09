Family Of Rescue Pets Adds A Foster Pig And The Results Are Heart-Melting

This little piggie went to a foster home. This little pittie welcomed her in.

A piglet named Pillow joined the foster family at the home of Pikelet the Pit Bull late last month, according to the “Life of Pikelet” Facebook page. Pillow was only days old when she came into Pikelet’s home, aka the home of owner Calley Gibson-Stoll in Sydney, Australia.





Maybe being imprinted with dogs at such an early age has shaped the peppy little pig. She bounds around with the pooches in the house, shares snack space with the hungry doggies and even curls up with them when it’s time to sleep.

Pillow came from a farm where several piglets were born all at once and were too much for the facilities to accommodate. Pikelet’s family was asked to lend a hand.



We give thanks to the warm Autumn sun 🙏 #ốm Posted by Life of Pikelet on Sunday, May 7, 2017



“Helping with just one little piglet doesn’t feel like enough but it was the best my rents could do at such short notice,” reads Pillow’s introduction post on Facebook, written from Pikelet’s point of view.

“Pillow is small but one day in the not too distant future she’ll be bigger than big,” Pikelet’s post continues. According to the post, her breed is a large white pig, and she’ll need lots of room in her forever home. “A hobby farm set up is most ideal. Pillow would suit a animal loving family that keep animals purely as pets.”



same same 🐽🐽 #Pretzel #Pillow #fosterfamily A post shared by Pikelet Butterwiggle Stoll (@lifeofpikelet) on May 5, 2017 at 5:16pm PDT





In the meantime, the young pig fits right in with the kittens, puppies and occasional fellow farm animals who find their ways to the Gibson-Stoll home. Here’s hoping that this little piggy will go all the way to a forever home.