Family Full Of Rescue Pets Adds Babies To The Crew

We thought the Boggs family couldn’t get any better. They had two Pit Bulls, two Terriers, two ducks and a cat. How could you even improve on this bunch? We’re glad you asked.

The Boggs brought two babies into the world, and they are fitting in great with the whole family, according to their Instagram. Sonny, their first-born, even has one animal protector in particular — Mia the ginger tabby — and newborn daughter Dottie looks to be a natural-born animal fan herself.

Sonny was born about a year ago and Mia took to him quickly. She cuddled him quickly and when he was sick she made sure he was being looked after.

The two have definitely forged a strong bond. Mia might have even vouched for him to the rest of the gang, which includes Roxy the Fox Terrier, Edit the Rat Terrier/Italian Greyhound mix, and Pit Bulls Rosie and Jake.

Dottie was born on Jan. 1, 2018, and, based on pictures, looks to be fitting in just fine. She has a big brother to look after her and plenty of pets to pick up any slack. Mia the tabby is even jumping in to help again.

We’re sure there will be many more adorable photo ops along the way. We will be following them on Instagram to see how this amazing family keeps growing and getting even better.