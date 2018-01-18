Family Dog Of Slain Detroit K-9 Officer Goes Missing

A dog that belongs to the fiancé of a Detroit, Michigan-area police officer who was killed in the line of duty has gone missing. The memorial foundation set up in the officer’s honor sent out a plea on Facebook asking for help in finding the dog.

Collin and Nikki's beloved dog Marsha escaped yesterday. She is still missing. Marsha was last near Lutheran High School… Posted by Officer Collin Rose Memorial Foundation on Wednesday, January 17, 2018

Marsha, a Golden Retriever mix, is the family dog of the late Officer Collin Rose with the Wayne State University Police Department. She is a rescue dog that Rose and his fiancé adopted. She got loose while at the veterinarian’s office in Rochester Hills on Jan. 17, 2018. She is 5 years old and weighs 55 pounds. She doesn’t have a collar on, but her neck is shaved due to bite wounds she had received. She is described as very fearful and will run.

Rose, who was passionate about dog safety, was a member of the K-9 team at the department and was an active member of the Detroit Dog Rescue, according to the Officer Collin Rose Memorial Foundation’s Facebook page. He was shot and killed Nov. 22, 2016 after he stopped a man on a bicycle.

People have spotted Marsha and are on the lookout for the missing dog. Hopefully she is found soon. If you see the dog, please call the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office at 248-858-4951.