Expecting Parents Have Best Response To Suggestion They Get Rid Of Their Dogs

It seems like everyone always has advice when you’re expecting a child. For Aditya Raheja and Sanjana Madappa of Bengaluru (Bangalore), India, it was no different, but they drew the line when they were told they should get rid of their dogs.

In a Facebook post, Madappa explained how people had advised them to give up their dogs when she became pregnant. The couple has five rescue dogs from the animal charity where Madappa works, BuzzFeed reports.

“I was told by family, friends and even my doctor to get rid of my dogs, that my baby came first,” she wrote.

To Raheja and Madappa, that was like asking them to get rid of family. They refused. And threw an adorable maternity shoot featuring their four-legged children.

Madappa said she had a difficult pregnancy, but her dogs helped her get through it.

“I couldn’t afford to stay in bed feeling sorry for myself when I had these kids depending on me,” she wrote.

She eventually gave birth to a son, Ayan, and now he’s growing up with his furry siblings.

“I couldn’t ever in good conscience give away an animal that loves me and trusts me with the same innocence and purity that my baby does,” she wrote. “I couldn’t abandon a family member to bring in another. I will not betray a life that depends on me as much as my son does. To all those people I will always say, NOT WITHOUT MY DOGS.”