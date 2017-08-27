Even These 9 Pets Can’t Get Enough ‘Game Of Thrones’

Winter is here. And so is the season 7 finale of “Game of Thrones”. ‘Tis a sad and scary time, as the army of White Walkers is fast-approaching, the fight for the Iron Throne is heating up, and as fans, we’re close to saying goodbye to all these characters and storylines until season 8 returns, which is still TBD.

With so many unanswered questions, it feels like the season has ended too soon. And we’re not the only ones who are going to miss the HBO series. Our pets have become fans, too. Here are nine who are cleary not ready for “Game of Thrones” to end. Enjoy!

1. Tyrion Pup



Being Hand to the Queen comes with a lot of high-pressure responsibilities, but for this pup named Zeus, looking super cute is also part of the job.

2. Dog Of Winterfell



This pup might not be a dire wolf, but with this killer coat and a literal heart of gold, there’s no doubt this pup belongs in Winterfell.

3. Joffrey Bar-cat-theon



The fair complexion. The fierce expression. Looks more like a Lannister than a Baratheon to us.

4. Night’s Watch Dog

4. Night's Watch Dog



This pup is ready to defend the Wall and the rest of the Seven Kingdoms from those blue-eyed, undead monsters.

5. Lady Olenna Cat

This line from Lady Olenna was perhaps the most memorable of the entire series, and this cat just made it a million times better.

6. Melisan-Dog

6. Melisan-Dog



Beware the witch in the red cloak, as the night is dark and full of terrors.

7. Lannister Banner-Dog



“With Cersei on the Iron Throne and the King Slayer leading our army, there’s no way we can lose, right?”

8. King In The North

8. King In The North



When this fur coat goes on, it’s polite to chant “King in the North!” over and over so this pup knows he’s really in charge.

9. White Walker Dog

Nooooo! First Dany’s beloved Viserion and now this pupper? It’s too much!”