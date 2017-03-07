Evanger’s Expands Recall Of Dog Food That Could Contain Euthanasia Drug

Evanger’s Dog & Cat Food Company of Wheeling, Illinois, is expanding its voluntary recall of dog food due to possible contamination with a euthanasia drug.

Back in February, Evanger’s recalled 12-ounce cans of its “Hunk of Beef Au Jus” after detecting a euthanasia drug called pentobarbital in one lot. Five dogs had become ill and one died after consuming the product.

Out of an abundance of caution, the company has expanded its recall to include two more products: Evanger’s Braised Beef and Against the Grain Pulled Beef.

The recalled 12 oz. cans of dog food have the following numbers on the second half of its barcode:

Evanger’s Hunk of Beef: 20109

Evanger’s Braised Beef: 20107

Against the Grain Pulled Beef: 80001

The three recalled products were manufactured between December 2015 and January 2017, and have expiration dates of December 2019 through January 2021. They were distributed online and through independent boutique pet stores nationwide.

According to the company’s announcement on the FDA’s website, this voluntary recall affects only hand-packed beef products, which is a unique method in which large chunks of meat are manually placed into the can by hand, not machine.

Exposure to pentobarbital can cause drowsiness, dizziness, excitement, loss of balance, nausea, nystagmus (eyes moving back and forth in a jerky manner), inability to stand, coma and death. Consumers who notice these symptoms in their pets should consult their veterinarian.

Pet owners who bought the recalled items should return it to the store where they purchased it for a full refund. Consumers with questions can call Evanger’s at 847-537-0102.