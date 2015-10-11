Emergency Tips to Help Keep Dogs and Cats Safe During Disasters

Following storm tracking on their mobile command center within the 82-foot rescue truck that houses 12 specially trained staff and volunteers, American Humane Association will drive its Red Star Animal Emergency Services team to help cats and dogs that may need rescue or shelter from Hurricane Irene. AHA has also prepared these tips for dog and cats owners in the storm’s path.

Before the Storm

Tie down or anchor outside objects that might fly about and injure people and pets.

Bring cats and dogs inside; bring outdoor cats and dogs inside with a carrier ready large enough to turn around and lie down comfortably.

Review your evacuation plan and double-check emergency supplies, bowls, water, food.

Have dog or cat carriers at the ready. If your family must evacuate, take your dogs and cats with you.

During the Storm (if you cannot evacuate)

Choose a safe room for riding out the storm — an interior room without windows — and take your entire family there, including your pets.

Stay with cats and dogs — they depend on you for food and water.

Keep your emergency kit in the room with you (food, water, litter, medications).

Know your dog or cat’s hiding places. That’s where they may run; keep them with you.

Secure exits and cat doors so pets can’t escape into the storm.

Do not tranquilize your cats or dogs. They’ll need their survival instincts should the storm require that.

After the Storm

Make sure the storm has fully passed before going outside and assessing damages before allowing cats or dogs out.

Keep dogs on a leash and cats in a carrier. Displaced objects and fallen trees can disorient pets and sharp debris could harm them.

Give cats and dogs time to become reoriented. Familiar scents and landmarks may be altered and cause a pet to become confused or lost.

Keep cats and dogs away from downed power lines and water that may be contaminated.

Uncertainty and change in the environment affect cats and dogs, presenting new stresses and dangers. Your pet’s behavior may change after a crisis, becoming more aggressive or self-protective. Be sensitive to these changes and keep more room between them, other animals, children or strangers. Dogs and cats need comforting. Comfort your cat with kind words and lots of pats or hugs. If possible, provide a safe and quiet environment, even if it is not their home.

“Our hearts go out to the thousands of people and animals in the path of this developing disaster,” says Dr. Ganzert. “This year has held some of the most devastating weather on record. To those in need we will bring a century of experience and all of our resources in animal rescue. Help is on the way.”

Red Star first-responder teams provide on-the-ground rescue and support services to State and local agencies and shelters by official invitation. The largest truck in the Red Star convoy carries rescue boats, a hoist, food and medical supplies, snap-together kennels for extending or creating animal shelters, food bowls and other items to keep animals safe and cared for. These animals may range from family pets in need of temporary shelter if their families must evacuate their homes to animals rescued from dangerous conditions.

Recently, Red Star teams have served animal needs in Joplin, Mo., after its tornado, and animals in the flooded cities of Memphis, TN, and in Minot, North Dakota.

Even as the Red Star 82-foot truck drives toward North Carolina from its Denver home base, AHA President Dr. Robin R. Ganzert waits out the hurricane on her North Carolina farm. “It’s very important that families, and especially children, know that we will help keep their animals safe and sound should there be a need to evacuate homes,” she says. “Before, during, and after a storm, it’s important to know what to do to keep children and pets safe.”

For more news about the Red Star team’s emergency work during these disasters, please visit its website here.

Where the American Humane Association Red Star team will be: