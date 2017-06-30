Electric Cars Are The Future! But Kittens Can Still Get Stuck In Their Bumpers

“Boy, this engine is really purring,” we imagine someone thought while looking at his car… which is electric, and shouldn’t be purring. Also, people probably don’t say that about engines anymore but bear with us.

A man discovered a kitten was caught in the bumper of his Tesla Model X, a YouTube video by S U shows. The poster first put up a video walking around his car, which was meowing.

“Woke up on a Saturday morning, went into my garage, and heard a meeooow – and I do not have a cat!” the car owner wrote. “After a thorough search, I located the meow coming from within my Model X’s rear bumper.”

He took the car to the Tesla Service Center, where a mechanic successfully located the kitten. After some encouragement and gentle pulling, the mechanic removed the small, scared ginger tabby. A service center worker offered to take the cat in and give him a loving home.

Cars have come a long way but this small glitch remains. Maybe car-makers can do something about it. We know that cats won’t be the ones changing.