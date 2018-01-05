Einstein Bros Bagels Employee Takes Photos Of Drive-Thru Dogs And It’s The Cutest

An employee at Einstein Bros Bagels in Melbourne, Florida, takes photos of all her drive-thru doggo customers.

These are some very happy customers. Via ebdogs4096/Instagram
Chrissa Hardy

If you and your pup happen to find yourselves in Melbourne, Florida, you should swing by the Einstein Bros Bagels on Wickham Road. An employee at this location named Natasha has created an Instagram account specifically for dogs she meets at the drive-thru, and it’s endlessly adorable.

She snaps pics of every doggo drive-thru customer, and offers them a free beef-flavored Doggie Bagel.

A happy little treat to keep your best friend happy 😁🐶

Based on the photos, the pups enjoy the attention, and probably LOVE the fact that they get a bagel, too. Here are some of Natasha’s cutest furry patrons.

Sun’s out, tongues out.

“Wait. I get a treat too? Best. Day. Ever.”

“Dogs aren’t the only ones who love car rides.”

“Park the car, human. We live here now.”

“I woke up like this. Now please feed me immediately.”

“My buddy over here would love a bagel, too!”

“This is my happy place. And my happy face.”

😜

“The humans who provide free treats are the good humans.”

“If I give you my paw, can I have three more?”

