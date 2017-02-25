Driver Performs Dangerous Stunt To Save Kitten Trapped Under Freeway

A truck driver has braved the busy streets of Bangkok, on a dangerous stretch of road, from underneath speeding cars — all to save a little kitten’s life.

The driver, identified only as Ueng, scaled an almost totally perpendicularly lifted truck bed in Thailand to rescue a cat beneath a heavily trafficked overpass last weekend, according to Coconuts Bangkok.

แชร์กันต่อไปครับ หนุ่มสิบล้อ ช่วยชีวิตแมวถูกปล่อยไว้กลางสะพาน คลิปดีๆมาดูกันครับ สัตว์โลกทุกชีวิตมีลมหายใจอยู่ร่วมกัน Posted by Nieb Nuttigon on Saturday, February 25, 2017



The daring rescue of the kitten stuck under an elevated bridge on Rama II Road was shot and posted to Facebook and shows people watching the event in awe and applauding when Ueng removes the ginger tabby and gets safely to the ground. Ueng had scaled and balanced atop a hydraulically raised truck bed to reach the kitten.

Nieb Nittigon filmed and posted the video and can be heard on camera. He says that since the night before the kitten had been screaming for help. Nittigon also asks the driver if he’s going to adopt the cat. Sadly, Ueng says he travels too much for work to care for a cat.

อ่ะนี่ครับ มีคนแชทมาถามเยอะอยากรู้ว่าแมวเป็นอย่างไร ตอนนี้คืออาบน้ำกินอาหารร่างการสมบูรณ์ครับ Posted by Nieb Nuttigon on Saturday, February 25, 2017



Ultimately Nittigon offers to adopt the cat. He even has a follow-up video of the kitten eating breakfast the next day. It’s a much better way to spend a morning than trapped under a scary freeway.