Dogs Pictured In Viral Photo Left In Boat During Hurricane Harvey Have Been Rescued

Hundreds of pets have been affected by floods from Hurricane Harvey. Many were transported to safety by boat. Others in shelters were flown out of state to make room for the pets that will find their way to area shelters. One of the most poignant images detailing the challenges these animals have endured was captured by CNN’s Ed Lavandera showing a pair of dogs inside a boat in a driveway as floodwaters rose to levels high enough to float the boat.

Lavandera’s note on Instagram on August 27:

​

Two dogs left behind in a boat. Sadly a family had to evacuate their flooded neighborhood in Dickinson, #Texas without their dogs. Hope they're ok. #houston A post shared by Ed Lavandera (@edlavacnn) on Aug 27, 2017 at 9:34pm PDT

Lavendera wasn’t in a position to rescue the dogs, but he wrote on Instagram a couple days later that the two dogs, Frankie and Bear, were rescued by a combination of volunteer rescuers and friends.

Lavandera’s Instagram update on August 29:

​

During the time that passed after Lavandera posted the now-viral photo, there were a lot of comments about the owners of the dogs and leaving them in the boat. Lavandera wrote on Instagram that the owners were not allowed to take the dogs with them on the rescue boat that retrieved them and probably thought that placing their pets in the boat was the safest place for the dogs to stay until help arrived. (The rescuers most wanted to reserve space on their boat for people fleeing their homes.)

Thankfully, help did arrive and the dogs are safe, just waiting to reunite with their family.