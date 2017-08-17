Dogs Heralded As Heroes For Saving Children From Venomous Snake

One of the reasons why we love dogs so much is how loving and loyal they are to their families. Sometimes we don’t realize how far they would go to protect us until something bad happens. And when that time comes — when they put themselves in harm’s way to defend us — we know they are more than pets, they are heroes.

Two dogs in Brandon, Florida, are being lauded as heroes for protecting their family’s young children against a venomous snake. Two children, ages 4 and 1, were playing the backyard when their grandmother, Melissa Butt, says the dogs started acting funny, Fox 13 News reports. The dogs, Slayer and Paco, were suddenly laser-focused on something in the grass a few feet away from the kids.

“Generally they will listen and come when called,” Butt told Fox 13. “But they weren’t. They were just standing there, barking.”

The grandmother quickly realized it was a snake that had caught the dogs’ attention. And not just any snake. She thinks it was a copperhead snake, which are venomous.

The dogs stood their ground to protect the children, but suffered snake bites in the process. Paco had minor injuries, but Slayer wasn’t so lucky.

“His entire right side of his face [was] swollen,” Butt told the local news station. “He had a little sack of fluid that dropped from his chin.”

The 3-year-old Pit Bull was taken to a BluePearl animal hospital. Luckily, he pulled through thanks to two doses of antivenin. Charity organization Frankie’s Friends raised $7,000 to help pay for the treatment, according to Fox 13. The loyal pooch is expected to be able to return home soon. We think he deserves a hero’s homecoming when he does.