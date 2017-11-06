Dog’s Ear Cyst Looks Eerily Like President Donald Trump’s Face

It’s always weird and slightly unsettling to see the well-known faces of famous people in unlikely places, like in a wine stain or a piece of toast. But this one might take the cake.

Twitter user @doddsy1975 posted a photo of the inside of a dog’s ear with the following caption: “Lass I know on Facebook has just discovered @realDonaldTrump in her dog’s ear.”

Lass I know on Facebook has just discovered @realDonaldTrump in her dogs ear. pic.twitter.com/mEsjdZRHfC — Unlikely Lad (@doddsy1975) November 4, 2017

Uncanny. Right down to the squinty eyes and blonde tuft that protrudes from the forehead, it’s like a profile portrait of the 45th President.

The dog’s name is Chief and his owner is Jade Robinson. Robinson is currently raising funds on JustGiving to pay for Chief’s vet bills, as he doesn’t like having his ears touched and needs to be sedated in order for the cyst to be treated. The overall cost of Chief’s treatment remains unclear as further sedation and treatment might be required in order to get to the bottom of his ear inflammation.

This is Chief who’s poorly ear it is 🙂 pic.twitter.com/hR5tSpxGbS — Jade Robinson (@JVR1992) November 4, 2017

“I swear I looked/zoomed in and out at this photo over 20 times and NEVER seen Donald Trump!”

Robinson stated on the crowdfunding site. It turns out a friend of hers pointed out the likeness.

And now that you’ve seen it, like us, you will probably never be able to unsee it.

Sweet dreams!