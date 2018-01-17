Dogs Dressing Up As Disney Characters Will Instantly Brighten Your Day

If you ever find yourself suffering from a case of the Mondays, or Tuesdays, Wednesdays or Thursdays – really any day that isn’t part of the weekend — @DisneyPets on Instagram will turn that frown immediately upside down.
It includes all the things that are truly good in this world. Funny hats, dogs dressing up as classic Disney characters, and even a couple pets meeting Disney characters IRL, which, yes, it’s just as cute as you can imagine.
Here are some dogs slaying the Disney cosplay game.
1. Snow White
Steer clear of the apples!
2. Ariel
That hair flip is iconic.
3. Dory
Looks like this pup is ready to keep swimming!
4. Belle
Her love and beauty will ABSOLUTELY lift the curse.
5. The Beast
There’s definitely something there that wasn’t there before. (Hint: dog breath)
6. Aladdin
A magic carpet ride with this Aladdin will include at least six zoomies.
7. Tinker Bell
Everyone’s favorite spunky little fairy.
8. Woody
The hat. The boot. THAT FACE.
9. Anna
I think we have a winner.