Dog Attempts Swimming, Does Not Understand ‘Doggy Paddling’

The doggy paddle is the stroke people do when they don’t know how to swim. It’s kind of an instinctive move for people when they get into the water. People, we want to clarify, not dogs. Apparently, it’s not such an instinctive move to them after all.

One dog clearly does not have doggy paddling down, as seen in a Rumble video posted by TaiTiJi. Taiyo the Bernese Mountain Dog gets in the water and does… something with his paws and legs, but we’re not sure what it is.

Taiyo looks like he really doesn’t want to swim, he’s only doing it to get to his owner. Once he does that, he turns around almost immediately. He must be thinking, “Welp, that’s done, let’s go back now.”





Swimming might be one of those things his dog friends said was awesome — especially if he has Labrador or Golden Retriever buddies — and he wanted to find out about what the big deal was. Now he knows, and might log that as a supposedly fun thing that he’ll never do again.