Dog With Bucket List Gets Married

A dog diagnosed with soft-tissue cancer fulfilled the ultimate item on his bucket list by getting married. Mr. Molson, a 12-year-old Golden Retriever, was diagnosed in April with the cancer and, since then, has been busy fulfilling the items on a bucket list conjured up by his owner, Tim Griffin of York Township, Pennsylvania.

He has taken a ride in a fire truck, had a doggie massage, drunken a Molson Golden Ale with his owner, and become an honorary state cop AND honorary helicopter pilot. What topped the list, however, was getting married.

And that item was completed last week as Mr. Molson got hitched to Josie, a farm dog owned by an acquaintance of Griffin. It was quite the affair, according to Inside Edition.

Josie walked down the path in a white, frilly dress, while Mr. Molson wore a tuxedo Griffin ordered online. Guests were treated to a wedding cake while the doggy duo enjoyed a “tiered concoction” of dog biscuits. After the ceremony, there was no time for a honeymoon as Josie went back to her horse farm in the country. They haven’t seen each other since. Mr. Molson seemingly doesn’t mind being left after the wedding vows. He has apparently done well in the three months since he was given just three months to live.

“It’s been three months and he’s still hanging in there. He has a big lump on his nose and you can see it growing, Griffin told Inside Edition. “It hasn’t affected his spirit. He still wants to play, he still wants to eat, he still wants to go to work with me every day,” Griffin said.



Although Griffin and Mr. Molson are seemingly doing all right, Griffin does wonder how his children will react once Mr. Molson moves on.

“Now they’re pretty good because it’s been a lot of adventures,” he said. “He’s still doing good and he’s still active. But once he’s not around anymore, I think it’s finally going to hit home.”

But for now, the bucket list items keep getting checked off, and new items are still being added.

“Right now I’m trying to find out how to get him a ride in a Harley with a sidecar,” Griffin told Inside Edition “He loves to hang his head out the car window.”

Keep having fun Mr. Molson, you have had an epic life, and an epic bucket list.