Dog Who Spent 15 Years Chained Up In A New York Back Yard Has Been Adopted!

We told you last week about Bear, a Labrador/Chow Chow mix who spent the last 15 years of his life chained up in a Long Island, New York backyard.

Bear was freed from his shackles by Smithtown, New York-based animal rescue group Guardians of Rescue, who announced yesterday that he has been adopted!

Bear’s plight was publicized on Good Morning America and one of the viewers, Kerrie, reached out and adopted the senior dog. Guardians of Rescue wrote on its Facebook page that Bear has already made himself at home with Kerrie and has just started the first days of his golden years.

“She and Bear make a wonderful pair. He has already made himself at home and discovered new beds, toys and a warm and cozy home!” the Guardians of Rescue wrote on its Facebook page. “Thank you Kerrie, Save-A-Pet and GMA!”

Thank you Guardians of Rescue and Kerrie for helping Bear out when he needed it most. You have been blessed, Bear with a new best friend!