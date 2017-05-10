Dog Wards Off Bear, Saves Hikers In Canadian Park

A dog whose owner describes as the “fastest dog at the park,” has been credited with saving a trio of hikers from a charging grizzly bear in a Canadian park.

Momo the dog was with Kenzie Campbell, who is watching Momo until she can live with her owner, and two of Cambell’s friends for a hike into Banff National Park in Alberta May 7, when they almost immediately ran into the bear on the trail.

“We just made it to the trailhead and walked around a corner and the bear was maybe 20 feet away,” Campbell told CNN. They backed slowly out of the woods when the bear charged at them. Startled at the quickening pace of events, Campbell, who was walking Momo on a leash, let go of the leash, and the little dynamo went to work on the bear.

“At this point, the bear was 15 feet from my girlfriend and the dog was barking and growling, so I let the dog go and she distracted the bear while we ran,” he said.

About to hike the cascade amphitheater today and as soon as we get to the trailhead we see this big guy no more than 20 feet away from us moving closer.. The dog momo we were taking luckily chased him away .. Bring bear spray or dont hike..

Thanks parks canada for the ride and the dog for being the bravest dog ever Gareth Everett Samantha Emmons Jessica Savard Dominic Cyr Posted by Kenzie Campbell on Sunday, May 7, 2017



The trio called 911 while running back to the lot. When they arrived 30 minutes later, they were met by Parks Canada emergency personnel. The bear, in hot pursuit, eventually lost interest as the group climbed into the Parks Canada service truck.

The Grizzly, a 6 1/2-year-old female, is named Bear 148 and is used to people, according to Bill Hunt, a resource conservation manager with Parks Canada.

Momo, a shepherd-husky-lab mix, was fine after her encounter with the bear and received accolades from her owner’s family and friends.

“She’s a pretty protective girl so it doesn’t surprise me,” Momo’s owner, Samantha Emmons told CNN. “She [is] also the fastest dog at the dog park.”