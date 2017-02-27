Dog Waits By Gate Every Day To Say ‘Hi’ To High School Student

It’s one thing to have your dog wait by the door for you to return home after being gone all day, but it’s another thing to have someone else’s dog patiently wait for you.

Elisa Lee, a 17-year-old senior at Lakewood High School in California, has made friends with a Golden Retriever she passes on her way home from school, Yahoo reports. Every day the dog sticks his head under the gate to say hello to her as she walks by.

She recently tweeted photos of the dog, Ralph, greeting her with his goofy grin.



This is Ralph he is a dog that lives near school and waits for me everyday after school to say hi to him before I have to leave pic.twitter.com/9gJyYLk6IB — elisa (@babygirIe) February 22, 2017

“This is Ralph he is a dog that lives near school and waits for me everyday after school to say hi to him before I have to leave,” Lee wrote in the Tweet, which has been liked 50,000 times.



For all the Ralph fans pic.twitter.com/F77iN125Ly — elisa (@babygirIe) February 23, 2017

Dogs: They’re happy to see you even when they don’t know who you are.