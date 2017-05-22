Dog Too Heavy To Walk Slims Down, Now Walks 5 Miles A Day

A rescue dog who was so overweight that he couldn’t walk by himself has miraculously lost nearly half his body weight due to a change in diet and regular hydrotherapy sessions.

Gus, a Basset Hound/Beagle/German Shepherd mix came to the Best Friend’s Animal Society in Kanab, Utah, about 45 pounds heavier than he should have been. He was unable to walk on his own, and had all kinds of health problems.

“He had hyperthyroidism. He had arthritis. He had chronic eye disease and periodontal disease. And he had some ‘hot spots’ on his neck that are sores that came due to his drooling from the dental disease,” Mileen Keating, one of Gus’s caregivers and a dog team lead at Best Friends Animal Society, told People.com.

After the more critical health issues were attended to by veterinarians at the facility, Keating and others devised a program to help him to lose weight.

“He was just under 80 pounds when he got here. That wasn’t good for his arthritis. He had a terrible time getting from Point A to Point B,” Keating told People. “We made sure he had a good diet with the right kind of food and the right kind of portions.”

Gus was also put on a hydrotherapy regimen, essentially an underwater treadmill that enabled him to exercise and regain his mobility at the same time. This lasted for several months as he shed 45 pounds. He weighed 36 pounds when he met his new owner, who wanted him as soon as she saw him.



“He looks like a stuffed animal he is just so damned cute. And all I could think was, ‘I am going to adopt this dog,’” Sarah Williams told People. And she did, arranging for Gus to fly to North Carolina, where she lives with three other dogs.

Now Gus goes on roughly 5-mile-long walks nearly every day with Williams’ three other dogs, and eats healthy and just sits around the house.

“He loves to sit outside on one of the deck chairs and watch the flowers and birds,” Williams said. “It’s adorable, wonderful, it’s a happily ever after.”