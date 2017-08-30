Dog Has TFW You Eat A Mattress And Your Owner Asks You About It

Saying “I didn’t do it” can get you out of a jam sometimes. The trick is to erase the evidence; otherwise, the plan totally falls apart.

A dog in a Rumble video posted by user Tripwire can’t even pretend he didn’t do it, because he’s fully presented with the evidence of chewing up a mattress and looks super guilty about it. Shadow the German Shepherd’s face says more than any confession could.







“Shadow..? Did you do this?” a voice asks, as the camera goes from filming a torn-up memory foam mattress to the dog in another room. He looks straight ahead while who we presume is the owner holds out a handful of memory foam. “What’s this?”

“Look at it!” she continues. “Did you do it? Well… did you? That’s naughty.”







There comes a moment when Shadow senses a break in the tension, and he goes in for a nuzzle, which his owner accepts. Aw. For a second, it seems like he’s off the hook.

But Shadow’s owner asks again about the destroyed furniture, so the dog resumes his stoic stance. He seems to tell himself: “Don’t make eye contact, don’t make eye contact, don’t make eye contact.”

We’ve tried that tactic, Shadow. But, take it from us: It doesn’t always work.