Dog Has TFW You Eat A Mattress And Your Owner Asks You About It

German Shepherd avoids eye contact when presented with evidence of destruction.

Just pretend it's not happening and see if it will go away. Via Tripwire/Rumble
Saying “I didn’t do it” can get you out of a jam sometimes. The trick is to erase the evidence; otherwise, the plan totally falls apart.

A dog in a Rumble video posted by user Tripwire can’t even pretend he didn’t do it, because he’s fully presented with the evidence of chewing up a mattress and looks super guilty about it. Shadow the German Shepherd’s face says more than any confession could.
 

 
“Shadow..? Did you do this?” a voice asks, as the camera goes from filming a torn-up memory foam mattress to the dog in another room. He looks straight ahead while who we presume is the owner holds out a handful of memory foam. “What’s this?”

“Look at it!” she continues. “Did you do it? Well… did you? That’s naughty.”
 

 
There comes a moment when Shadow senses a break in the tension, and he goes in for a nuzzle, which his owner accepts. Aw. For a second, it seems like he’s off the hook.

But Shadow’s owner asks again about the destroyed furniture, so the dog resumes his stoic stance. He seems to tell himself: “Don’t make eye contact, don’t make eye contact, don’t make eye contact.”

We’ve tried that tactic, Shadow. But, take it from us: It doesn’t always work.

