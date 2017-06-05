Dog Survives Hours Locked In Suitcase In Canadian Woods

Donut, a poodle who was stuffed into a suitcase and tossed into some woods in Canada is alive and well, thanks to a concerned citizen who stumbled upon the hapless animal whimpering in the double-locked suitcase.

Graham Barrett was walking in a wooded area of Richmond, British Columbia, when he heard sounds coming from a suitcase that had been abandoned. Barrett tried and eventually was able to open the double-locked suitcase and free the lucky dog from what certainly could have been his casket, were it not for Barrett.

“He was dehydrated, and he was covered in urine and feces,” Eyal Lichtmann, CEO and executive director of Richmond Animal Protection Society (RAPS), told The Dodo. Eyal said Barrett was able to give the dog some water and food and the dog was brought to RAPS by the police.

The Richmond Animal Protection Society says the dog, estimated to be about 6 years old, was in the suitcase approximately three to six hours on what has so far turned out to be the hottest day of the year in Richmond.

Lichtmann told the Dodo that Donut was well groomed and well socialized, and believes someone took good care of him.

“We’re not even sure if the actual owners of Donut know what’s going on, and that’s why we’ve done a media campaign to see if we can find the owners,” he told The Dodo. “This sounds more like a revenge situation because the dog’s so well kept.”

The police are conducting an investigation, and in the meantime, Donut will stay at the shelter until the investigation is complete.

“He’s getting a lot of loving from staff and volunteers, and a lot of playtime,” Lichtmann said. “He’s in doggy Disneyland.”

If you know Donut or have any information regarding him contact RAPS at 604-275-2036.