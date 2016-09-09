Dog Surrendered To Shelter Comes With Sweet Letter From Little Girl

When Rhino the dog was surrendered to Humane Society of Utah earlier this month, he came with a letter from his family. It was written by a little girl, and it included information for whoever would become Rhino’s new family.

For starters, “his full name is Rhino Lightning then your last name” and he is “a striped dream.” His “cheeks make a lot of slobber,” but he is “a good dog and he loves cuddles.” He also “loves to run around” and “sleeping under the blankets.” What doesn’t he love? Swimming and snow, according to the letter, which was written in a small spiral notebook and spanned several pages.

“Take him on at least 2 or 3 runs a day,” the letter continued. “The more he gets out, the more he is well behaved in the house.”

The family who surrendered him has small children and told the shelter that Rhino gets too excited when he plays.

He “is unaware of his size,” Humane Society of Utah spokesperson Guinnevere Shuster told “Today.” “He wasn’t a great fit for the youngest children in the house.”



We have some great news! Rhino Lightning was adopted this afternoon and will join a canine sibling in his new home. We… Posted by The Humane Society of Utah on Monday, February 20, 2017



The good news is Rhino has already found a new home. Melanie Hill saw a news story about him and immediately fell in love, Fox 13 reports. Hill adopted the 3-year-old dog on Monday and told the local news station she plans to follow the instructions in the little girl’s letter.

“I will take care of your puppy and love him just like you did,” Hill said. “He’ll be able to run and play and be spoiled rotten, but mostly he’ll be loved.”