find a DOG
find a CAT

Dog Surrendered To Shelter Comes With Sweet Letter From Little Girl

Rhino was surrendered to the Humane Society of Utah because he wasn't a good fit with the youngest children in the family, but you can tell he was loved.

Written by
"He is a very amazing puppy." Via Humane Society of Utah/Today and Humane Society of Utah/Buzzfeed
Stephanie Brown

When Rhino the dog was surrendered to Humane Society of Utah earlier this month, he came with a letter from his family. It was written by a little girl, and it included information for whoever would become Rhino’s new family.

For starters, “his full name is Rhino Lightning then your last name” and he is “a striped dream.” His “cheeks make a lot of slobber,” but he is “a good dog and he loves cuddles.” He also “loves to run around” and “sleeping under the blankets.” What doesn’t he love? Swimming and snow, according to the letter, which was written in a small spiral notebook and spanned several pages.

“Take him on at least 2 or 3 runs a day,” the letter continued. “The more he gets out, the more he is well behaved in the house.”

The family who surrendered him has small children and told the shelter that Rhino gets too excited when he plays.

He “is unaware of his size,” Humane Society of Utah spokesperson Guinnevere Shuster told “Today.” “He wasn’t a great fit for the youngest children in the house.”
 

We have some great news! Rhino Lightning was adopted this afternoon and will join a canine sibling in his new home. We…

Posted by The Humane Society of Utah on Monday, February 20, 2017

 
The good news is Rhino has already found a new home. Melanie Hill saw a news story about him and immediately fell in love, Fox 13 reports. Hill adopted the 3-year-old dog on Monday and told the local news station she plans to follow the instructions in the little girl’s letter.

“I will take care of your puppy and love him just like you did,” Hill said. “He’ll be able to run and play and be spoiled rotten, but mostly he’ll be loved.”

Share On Facebook
Share On Twitter
Share On Google Plus
Share On Linkedin
Share On Pinterest
Share On Reddit
Share On Stumbleupon
Article Categories:
Trending