Dog Steps Up To Be Part Of Wedding In India

Pets are becoming bigger and bigger parts of our lives, and why not? They are like family and, so, should be treated as such, even given big places of honor in some milestone occasions.

A woman in Mumbai, India, put her dog into the role of “best man” for her recent wedding, Bollywood Shaadis reports. Dog trainer Mitali Salvi married Ali Shakeer in Goa, and dog Pantu joined them in the ceremony.







Pantu took part in many of the preparations with her owner. Salvi wrote on Instagram about the dog’s presence.







“The first two days of the wedding she kept running around the property and exploring,” one caption read. “The morning of the pheras all the doors were open and she had all the opportunities to run out, but she sat by my side the entire time while I got ready with those puppy dog eyes.”







The pheras are a part of Hindu weddings where the bride and groom walk around a sacred fire as they recite vows. Another aspect of Hindu weddings is the wearing of mehendi, markings made with henna on the bride’s hands and arms. Pantu was a part of that, too, as Salvi had her paw prints incorporated into the design.



Cannot believe it's been 1 month already..still feels like a dream☺️☺️ #TheMitAliWedding #marriedmybestfriend #husbandgoals #familygoals A post shared by Mitali Salvi (@mitalisalvi) on Apr 13, 2017 at 8:50pm PDT





Judging from all the beautiful photos posted to Instagram, Pantu was a big part of the big celebration. It’s beautiful to see a family grow, and for this canine family member to now have twice the love.