Dog Steps Up To Be Part Of Wedding In India

Pets are becoming bigger and bigger parts of our lives, and why not? They are like family and, so, should be treated as such, even given big places of honor in some milestone occasions.
A woman in Mumbai, India, put her dog into the role of “best man” for her recent wedding, Bollywood Shaadis reports. Dog trainer Mitali Salvi married Ali Shakeer in Goa, and dog Pantu joined them in the ceremony.
Pantu took part in many of the preparations with her owner. Salvi wrote on Instagram about the dog’s presence.
Those eyes! The first 2days of the wedding she kept running around the property and exploring. The morning of the pheras all the doors were open and she had all the opportunities to run out, but she sat by my side the entire time while I got ready with those puppy dog eyes. 😘😘 #theMitAliWedding #loveofmylife #petdegreedogtraining #ipromiseihavephotoswithmyhusbandtoo #dogsofinsta #dogsofinstgram #dogstagram #dogsatweddings #weddingdogcollar #weddingdogcouture #weddingdoggy #weddingdoggie
Turn up the volume and watch these two crazies get married! Don't miss Mitali's bridal entry on the bike with Pantu & Ali's excitement at being married to the love of his life! Link to full version in Bio. Video shot & edited by @weddingnama . . . . . . . . #TheMitAliWedding #weddingnama #weddingnamacouple #weddingnamafilms #iamhome #weddingtrailer #weddingteaser #weddinghighlight #weddingfilm #latestrelease #planethollywoodgoa #goa #couplegoals #relationshipgoals #pantu #doggielove #doggie🐶 #shotonsony #sonya7sii Creative Head: @ankita_asthana Cinematographers: @akashagarwal1602 @soin_yatin @abontherun Bride: @mitalisalvi Groom: @aliasgarshakeer Daughter: Pantu 'The Superstar' MUA: @jasmeetkapanyofficial Lehenga: @sakinashakeer Location: @planethollywoodgoa Decor: @knotthisway
The pheras are a part of Hindu weddings where the bride and groom walk around a sacred fire as they recite vows. Another aspect of Hindu weddings is the wearing of mehendi, markings made with henna on the bride’s hands and arms. Pantu was a part of that, too, as Salvi had her paw prints incorporated into the design.
Judging from all the beautiful photos posted to Instagram, Pantu was a big part of the big celebration. It’s beautiful to see a family grow, and for this canine family member to now have twice the love.