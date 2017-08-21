Dog Spotted Grocery Shopping Like It’s NBD

As pet owners, we tend to treat our pets like they’re people. We have full conversations with them, as if they could respond. We teach these smart creatures to do cool tricks to make our lives easier, like how to open the fridge and deliver a beer. The natural next step is to teach them to push the shopping cart around the grocery store, right?

In a video posted to Twitter by user @ashleenn_, a German Shepherd is spotted doing just that.

It appears that the dog’s owner is at the front of the cart, as the dog puts its front paws on the cart handle and walks on its hind legs to push it around. It’s unclear exactly where the quirky scene took place, but several news outlets have reported that it was at a grocery store in California.

The best part is that the dog, and the owner, both act like it’s the most normal thing in the world.

Saw him too 😂😍 pic.twitter.com/vJ09aHxfFS — Its me ari 🦋 (@AriannaCoria) August 20, 2017

A comment on that post from another user, @AriannaCoria, shows the scene from a different angle. The owner notices he’s being filmed and proudly smiles as his pupper continues to push the cart.

While this is certainly a strange thing to witness, it’s also incredibly awesome. Can anyone help us train our dog to do the same?