Dog Runs Onto The Field During Soccer Game And Asks For A Belly Rub

When a dog wants a belly rub, a dog will get a belly rub. It doesn’t matter if it’s in the middle of a family meal, during an episode of “Game of Thrones,” or apparently, during a soccer match.

A Husky ran onto the field during a Europa League soccer match on Dec. 7, 2017, between Macedonia’s FK Vardar and Norway’s Rosenborg. A video of the adorable disruption was tweeted by @ale_padin.

El perro que quería jugar la Europa League…

En el encuentro de hoy entre el FK Vardar Skopje y el Rosenborg, un husky se metió al campo, ocasionando la suspensión momentánea del partido 🐺⚽ pic.twitter.com/bSZnHMgQ8k — Ale Padin (@ale_padin) December 7, 2017

The video shows the pup running into the center of the field, and as a player approaches, the dog immediately hits the ground and rolls onto its back, requesting a belly rub.





The game stopped as the player tried to get the dog off the field, but also gave him a few good pets for the dog’s boldness.

Eventually, security guards chased the pup over to the sidelines and off the field. But at least the dog got what he/she came for!