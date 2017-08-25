Dog Rescued From Ditch Finds Forever Home

A casual bike ride through the country turned into a rescue mission for Lukasz and Natalia Muniowski.

The couple had gone to visit Lukasz’s parents, who live in a small town about 35 miles outside of Warsaw, Poland. They were out for a bike ride when they spotted a dog in a drainage ditch.

“Her head popped out of a ditch in the middle of nowhere, with no houses in sight, just fields,” Lukasz told Petcha.com.





The dog was frightened, but they managed to coax her out of the ditch. She was very skinny and in need of veterinary care.

“She was either caught in a hunting trap or ran over by a car,” Lukasz said.

Her left hind paw in particular rose a red flag. It smelled really bad.

“It was rotting, we knew that,” Lukasz said.

They took the little dog to the veterinarian who amputated her paw and gave her some fever medication, but then he made a grim suggestion. He recommended that the dog be euthanized since she was in such bad shape and had no family to care for her.

“She had a fever, so he gave her two shots [of medication] and paused,” Lukasz said. “He said that it’s probably no point in keeping her alive if she doesn’t have a home. That’s when we knew that we’ll take her.”

The dog lost a paw that day, but gained a family.

Lukasz and Natalia drove her home and named her Bobby. They gave her a warm bed to sleep in, lots of love and attention, and made sure she got the care she needed, including surgery to fix a broken leg that had healed badly.

It took time for the skittish dog to adjust to her new surroundings.

“At first she was really scared of staying alone, afraid of other dogs, of plastic bottles,” Lukasz said.” One time I was cleaning the bathroom and throwing paper towels out to the corridor and she started barking at them. And that was months after she stayed with us.”

Now two years later, Bobby, has gained some confidence and is actually quite a bit of a diva these days.

“We call her Lady Bobsley when she’s acting like a star,” Lukasz said.

Despite missing a paw, Bobby, who Lukasz estimates is around 2 to 5 years old, is pretty much like any other dog. She enjoys running and playing but also likes to cuddle.

“Outside she’s really wild, she just enjoys life,” Lukasz said. “But when she’s home, she sleeps in the bed or on the couch. The floor? Never.”

And she loves to eat.

“She’s been hungry for so long, she’ll probably never lose her appetite,” Lukasz said.



Bobby jako Niestrudzony Łapacz Kasztanów. Posted by Bobby Leon Krecik on Monday, November 7, 2016



The whole experience of rescuing Bobby gave the couple a greater appreciation for animals — they both became vegetarians — and inspired them to help other animals in need. They’ve since adopted two other dogs, Leon, who is about 3 or 4 years old, and 15-year-old Krecik, who is blind. You can follow all of their adventures on the Facebook page Bobby Leon Krecik.

Bobby might be small, but she’s a made a big difference in the lives of her rescuers and other animals. She got a second chance at life, and she is living it to the fullest.