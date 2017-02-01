Dog Poses In Beyoncé-Themed Maternity Shoot

Beyoncé all but broke the Internet when she announced earlier this month that she’s pregnant with twins by posting a stunning Earth Mother-meets-glam goddess photo on Instagram.
Now another mom-to-be is copying the superstar’s style in her maternity shoot.
Gwen is a Chihuahua who is about to become a mom to twins any day now. Her owner, Geovanna, decided to announce the pregnancy by emulating Beyoncé’s now iconic Instagram photo. And she nailed it.
Today I did a maternity photo shoot for my dog 🐶❤️ pic.twitter.com/vbWojO0lyv
— Geo💁🏼 (@hgeovanna1) February 12, 2017
In the adorable photos, which Geovanna posted to Twitter, Gwen wears a sheer green veil and poses in front of flowers, just like Beyoncé.
But while Queen Bee wore a red bra in her photo, Gwen, who is due later this week, sports a red ribbon and a floral necklace.
They say that imitation is the sincerest form of flattery. We wonder what the “Formation” singer would think of a little Chihuahua copying her maternity photo shoot?