Dog Poses In Beyoncé-Themed Maternity Shoot

When you’re at the top of your game, there will always be copycats. And sometimes, those copycats are copy dogs.

Dog and Beyonce
Who wore it better? Via hgeovanna1/Twitter and Beyonce/Instagram
Stephanie Brown

Beyoncé all but broke the Internet when she announced earlier this month that she’s pregnant with twins by posting a stunning Earth Mother-meets-glam goddess photo on Instagram.

Now another mom-to-be is copying the superstar’s style in her maternity shoot.
 

Gwen is a Chihuahua who is about to become a mom to twins any day now. Her owner, Geovanna, decided to announce the pregnancy by emulating Beyoncé’s now iconic Instagram photo. And she nailed it.
 

In the adorable photos, which Geovanna posted to Twitter, Gwen wears a sheer green veil and poses in front of flowers, just like Beyoncé.

Dog maternity shoot

Mom-to-be and diva-in-training. Via hgeovanna1/Twitter

But while Queen Bee wore a red bra in her photo, Gwen, who is due later this week, sports a red ribbon and a floral necklace.

Dog poses like Beyonce

Work that camera, girl. Via hgeovanna1/Twitter

They say that imitation is the sincerest form of flattery. We wonder what the “Formation” singer would think of a little Chihuahua copying her maternity photo shoot?

