Dog Poses In Beyoncé-Themed Maternity Shoot

Beyoncé all but broke the Internet when she announced earlier this month that she’s pregnant with twins by posting a stunning Earth Mother-meets-glam goddess photo on Instagram.

Now another mom-to-be is copying the superstar’s style in her maternity shoot.



We would like to share our love and happiness. We have been blessed two times over. We are incredibly grateful that our family will be growing by two, and we thank you for your well wishes. – The Carters A photo posted by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on Feb 1, 2017 at 10:39am PST

Gwen is a Chihuahua who is about to become a mom to twins any day now. Her owner, Geovanna, decided to announce the pregnancy by emulating Beyoncé’s now iconic Instagram photo. And she nailed it.



Today I did a maternity photo shoot for my dog 🐶❤️ pic.twitter.com/vbWojO0lyv — Geo💁🏼 (@hgeovanna1) February 12, 2017

In the adorable photos, which Geovanna posted to Twitter, Gwen wears a sheer green veil and poses in front of flowers, just like Beyoncé.

But while Queen Bee wore a red bra in her photo, Gwen, who is due later this week, sports a red ribbon and a floral necklace.

They say that imitation is the sincerest form of flattery. We wonder what the “Formation” singer would think of a little Chihuahua copying her maternity photo shoot?