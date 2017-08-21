Dog Parents Carry Their Puppy Around In A Backpack

Humans today have the ability to bring their babies with them wherever they go, thanks to innovative and comfortable baby carriers. The same should be true of dog parents. And luckily, one pet owner in Vietnam thought so, too.

Tran Tien of Vietnam brings his dogs Tony and Tiny, pretty much everywhere he goes, according to The Dodo. Occasionally, he carries Tony or Tiny with him in a backpack he wears.

When Tony and Tiny coupled up and had a litter of puppies (they have both been fixed since), he decided to fashion a smaller backpack so that Teddy (the newest member of the family) could be carried around by his parents.

Tien took a pair of scissors and an old pair of jeans to create the “Teddy tote,” and after a few tries, he got the doggie backpack just right.

Soon, little Teddy will outgrow his carrier, but then he can walk alongside his pup parents, and his owner, Tran, like one big happy family.