Dog Owners Would Rather Hang With Their Four-Legged Friends Than Their Human Friends, Study Finds

Ever cancel plans because you’d rather stay home with your dog? If you answered yes, you are not alone.

More than half of dog owners in America admit to bailing on their friends in order to hang out with their pets, according to a new study.

Link AKC, a company that makes smart collars for dogs, polled 2,000 dog owners for the study. They found that 51 percent of dog owners said they sometimes skip social events to stay in with their dog. Other findings, as reported by Fox News, include:

Six in 10 people said their dog often takes care of them in some way.

82 percent of dog owners noticed an improvement in their mental and emotional health because of their dogs.

Four in 10 people said their dogs helped them get through the loss of a loved one.

More than half said seeing their pet when they come home makes them extremely happy.

88 percent said their dog helped make them a better person.

55 percent of people said “unconditional love” was the biggest benefit of having a dog.

It’s not terribly surprising people would rather spend time with their four-legged family members considering the unconditional love our pets give us. #sorrynotsorry