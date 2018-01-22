Dog Of Slain Detroit K-9 Officer Found Safe

Marsha, the dog of slain Wayne State University Police Officer Collin Rose and his fiancée, was found safe after going missing last week.

The dog was found the morning of Jan. 21, 2018, in a trap set by Lynn Feidor, a member of the Lost Dog Search Team of Michigan, and retired Detroit Police Officer Lori Briggs.

Briggs and Feidor set out a food trap in an area where Marsha was sighted, and the dog later was found safe in the trap. She was taken to a veterinarian for a check up and sent home.

Folks who were following her story on the Officer Collin Rose Memorial Foundation’s Facebook page were thrilled.

“Welcome home, Marsha! I know your family is beyond relieved that you’re home, as are many of us in the metro area,” Stephanie Daniels wrote on Facebook “This is such wonderful news!!!”

Marsha got loose while at the veterinarian’s office in Rochester Hills on Jan. 17, 2018. She had been seen several times in the area but when approached, she would run away.

Officer Rose was a member of the Wayne State University Police K-9 team and a dog lover. He was shot and killed late last year after he stopped a man on a bicycle. The community created a dog park in his honor.

Thankfully, Marsha has found her way home into her mom’s arms.