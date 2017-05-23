Dog With Mouth Taped Shut Shows Gratitude To Rescuers With Constant Tail Wags

Who would abuse and abandon such a sweetheart?

Written by
This guy shows his appreciation to the people who rescued him from a terrible situation. Via Carlos Carillo/The Dodo and Morgan Gunn/The Dodo

Two men made a startling discovery on the side of the road recently as they headed out for a job in Robstown, Texas, with Shoreline Plumbing. Although they didn’t know what they were looking at, exactly, they knew they had to stop find out.

“We didn’t know he was dog at first,” plumber Carlos Carrillo told The Dodo. “We reversed and saw him.”

The dog was bound in duct tape and tubing and was fortunate to be rescued soon after being abandoned. Via Carlos Carillo/The Dodo

When they got closer they found a poor dog with duct tape around his muzzle and feet. He was tied up with tubing as well.

“He seemed OK,” Carillo told the news outlet. He and his partner cut the tape and ties that bound the dog. “He was probably just there for a day or so.”

Despite his poor treatment this dog is incredibly sweet. Via Carlos Carillo/The Dodo

The men took the dog to to local no-kill shelter Peewee’s Pet Adoption. The dog showed his gratitude to the men who saved him.

“His tail won’t stop wagging,” a spokesperson at the shelter told The Dodo. “He’s such a sweetheart.”

Despite the poor treatment, the dog is in fairly good shape. Anyone interested in adopting this dear dog can contact Peewee’s Pet Adoption on its Facebook page.

Article Categories:
Trending