Dog Mom Of The Year Gives Chihuahua His Own Little Christmas Tree

Our dogs deserve only the best, and that’s true no matter what time of year it is.

But when Christmas rolls around, we are way more inclined to spoil our fur babies rotten. And that’s exactly what college student Betsy Redfern did for her Chihuahua, Cupid.

When she moved into her college apartment, she noticed an extra closet connected to her bedroom and set up an adorable little bedroom for Cupid, complete with a toy basket, his clothes on hangers, and a tiny, custom bed designed by Redfern’s mom, as reported by The Dodo.

When the holiday season hit, she decided to set up a Cupid-sized Christmas tree right next to his bed.