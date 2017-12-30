Dog Mom Of The Year Gives Chihuahua His Own Little Christmas Tree

This Chihuahua has his own room, so naturally his mom gave him his own Christmas tree.

Look at this tiny tree! Via Betsy Redfern/The Dodo
Our dogs deserve only the best, and that’s true no matter what time of year it is.

But when Christmas rolls around, we are way more inclined to spoil our fur babies rotten. And that’s exactly what college student Betsy Redfern did for her Chihuahua, Cupid.

Redfern and her sidekick, Cupid. Via Betsy Redfern/The Dodo

When she moved into her college apartment, she noticed an extra closet connected to her bedroom and set up an adorable little bedroom for Cupid, complete with a toy basket, his clothes on hangers, and a tiny, custom bed designed by Redfern’s mom, as reported by The Dodo.

Merry Christmas to Cupid! Via Betsy Redfern/The Dodo

When the holiday season hit, she decided to set up a Cupid-sized Christmas tree right next to his bed.

“I was just decorating my apartment for Christmas, so I figured a tree would be a nice addition,” Redfern told The Dodo. “I like to spoil him, and he ‘needed’ it.”

How cute is this? Via Betsy Redfern/The Dodo

There’s no doubt Santa stopped by Cupid’s room on Christmas Eve, as he seems to be a very good boy.

