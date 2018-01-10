Dog Loves Owner With Intensity, Brings Flower, Stares

Pets are so loving. That’s what makes the relationship with them so nice for people, that unconditional love.

But some unconditional love can feel pretty intense, like the kind a Border Collie shows in a Rumble video posted by JRtheBorderCollie. Based on his other videos, the look he gives his mom might be a smile, but if you told us it was an expression of manic fixation, we’d believe you.

“Good boy,” an woman’s voice says offscreen to the dog, who is rolling on the ground, accepting belly rubs. “How much do you love mama?”

“Aww… haha,” she says when he returns from fetching a toy flower for her. The woman’s voice is warm — but do we detect a little apprehension when she says the next thing? “Thank you… Is that a smile?”

You can’t tell, can you? It looks like an insane obsessive stare. Because this dog seems like a sweetie, though, we’ll give him the benefit of the doubt and accept that as a smile… but also maybe sleep with the lights on tonight.