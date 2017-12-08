Dog Loves Doing Burpees More Than Any Human Could

For many of us, the gym is not a fun place. It’s a place of hard work, sweat and, ultimately, exhaustion. But dogs don’t seem to carry the same disdain for working out as humans do.

A video of a dog (named Sooty) happily doing burpees in the gym with his owner was posted on Instagram Dec. 5, 2017, by Sooty’s owner, Orla Lyons (@lyonseybeag), and is inspiring gym-goers everywhere.

Sooty hits the floor when Lyons does, and jumps back up right along with her.

They do burpees together a few times in a row, and the enthusiasm from Sooty is so contagious that it seems as if there is no other place in the world Lyons would rather be.

These two workout buddies are so adorbs, in fact, that the video has become a meme.

And sooty has a meme 😂😂 @crossfit @chalkupau #crossfit #burpees #burpeeking #chalkup #dogsofinstagram #bordercollie #love A post shared by Orla Lyons (@lyonseybeag) on Dec 7, 2017 at 5:33pm PST

Go Sooty, go!