Dog Lands Job At The Gas Station Where He Was Abandoned

Negão the dog was abandoned at a gas station in Mogi das Cruzes, Brazil. He was left with nothing. But thanks to the kindness of the station’s owners, he would soon have a new family and a job to boot.

It was two years ago when Negão was left at the Shell gas station. Luckily, co-owner Sabrina Plannerer and her partner wasted no time taking in the abandoned dog and giving him a loving home.

“We adopted him immediately and got him all the care animals need,” Plannerer told The Dodo. “We took him to the vet to get vaccinated and de-wormed. We bought him food, a dog house and a leash to take him on walks.”

They also gave him a job as a greeter at the gas station. He even has his own employee ID badge.

“Negão waits for people to arrive, and then goes up to say hello, winning them over with his charms,” Plannerer told The Dodo. “Customers love him. Some people even bring him toys.”

He’s definitely the cutest gas station employee we’ve ever seen!