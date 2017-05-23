Dog In Russia Wants To Be A News Anchor

A news anchor with МТРК Мир in Russia got a bit of surprise as she was delivering the news the other day when a big black dog, possibly a Labrador, decided that he wanted to be a news anchor too. Anchorwoman Ilona Linarte of MIR24 TV was delivering some news about Vladimir Putin when the dog crawled out from under the desk and placed his paws on the news desk.

“I’ve got a dog here. What is this dog doing in the studio?” Linarte said before she turned to the camera. “I actually prefer cats. Yeah, I’m a cat lady.”

Linarte at first was shocked that the dog had decided to make himself known, moving aside as the dog maneuvered for some camera time. Linarte, after overcoming the initial surprise, patted the dog on the head and seemingly continued on with the broadcast.

The Dodo reports that the dog belongs to someone who appeared on an earlier portion of the news and somehow got away from his handler.

The dog did get his time in the anchor chair, and he seems to have loved every second of it!