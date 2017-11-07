Dog With Health Condition Eats Her Dinner In A High Chair

When it’s time for dinner, Tink climbs into her high chair and waits patiently to be fed.

No, Tink is not a child. She is a Labrador Retriever with a condition that requires her to eat sitting upright.

Tink, who lives in Grand Rapids, Michigan, was born with Megaesophagus, a condition in which the esophagus doesn’t work properly, and food and water cannot get down to the stomach.

“The esophagus, how it works, is it kind of squeezes the food and water down in a wave-like motion,” Jeremy Hutchinson, DVM, of Weisner Innis & Schoen told Fox 17 West Michigan. “We call that peristalsis. And because she can’t do that, when she eats or drinks, the food just stays in the esophagus.”

When it’s time to eat, Tink sits in a special chair called a bailey chair, which is basically a high chair for dogs. Sitting in the upright position helps the food move downward into the stomach. Afterward, her owners burp her and massage her throat to further help move the food along.

While sitting in a doggy high chair is definitely cute, it’s also keeping Tink alive. Without the chair and special care, Tink would just regurgitate the food.

“What ends up happening is the animal might be euthanized because the owners can’t handle or can’t dedicate the time and effort it takes, or they suffer from malnutrition,” Hutchinson told Fox 17.

Luckily, Tink has a dedicated family who loves her and is willing to put in the work to help her live a full life.