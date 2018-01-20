Dog’s Nightly Routine Includes Saying Good Night To Bunny Friend

We all have our nightly routines. The longer we do them, the more we come to depend on them. And since dogs are creatures of habit just like us, they have their own interesting routines.

A German Shepherd named Skottke Vom Zeder Haus has a nightly routine that is very important to her. In a video uploaded to YouTube by Rumble Viral, we see Skottke eager to say good night to her bunny friend, Holly, before climbing into bed herself.





She leads her owner into the bunny’s room, looks up at the cage until her mom actually says good night to Holly, and then goes into her mom’s bedroom to get all tucked in for the night.





Whether or not Holly realizes what Skottke is doing, it’s endlessly adorable that Skottke makes it a point to check on her bunny buddy before bedtime.