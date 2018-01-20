Dog Goes On TV Show To Find A Forever Home, Sleeps The Entire Time

The best thing about dogs is really their inability to care what people think about them. They have no concept of what it takes to look cool, or how it feels to be embarrassed, or why they should try to impress anyone.

A hilarious example of this is when an 11-year-old dog named Bear went on a morning TV show as part of the RSPCA’s rehoming program, which aims to get senior pets adopted, The Dodo reports. Instead of hamming it up for the cameras like the other dogs did, she slept through the entire show.

While some might think her snoozy aloofness would be a turnoff to potential owners, it actually worked. Tracy and David Kenny fell in love with this sleepy girl, and immediately contacted the RSPCA to see if they could adopt her. At the time, another family had expressed interest, but that family fell through on the adoption and Bear became a new member of the Kenny family at the start of 2018.

“We weren’t really looking for a dog at the time but when we saw big cuddly Bear snoozing away on the program, we just knew we had to offer her a home,” Tracy Kenny said in a press release.

“She gets on well with our two cats, and she really loves going on walks in the woods nearby, and although she still loves to snooze, she’s very playful at times, too!” Kenny added.

Bear is proof that the right people will love you exactly the way you are, no matter how sleepy you may be.