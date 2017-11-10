Dog Gives Runners High-Fives During NYC Marathon, Steals All The Hearts

Running a marathon is not easy. It requires incredible stamina and endurance, and it takes a tough mental toll on a runner. Luckily, runners competing in the NYC Marathon on Nov. 5, 2017, got a sweet surprise on their route.
In a show of support, a dog named Marty McFly offered high-fives to runners passing by, and many took him up on it! Marty’s owners posted a video of the adorable high-fivery on his Instagram page.
Marty’s owners, Jenny McCoy and Guilherme de Oliveira, took the 1-year-old pup to the race, and from the looks of it, Marty had a fabulous time.
But that’s also kind of Marty’s thing.
Based on his Instagram posts, he seems like the life of the party.
What a good doggo!
