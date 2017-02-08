Dog Gives Birth To Mint-Green Puppy

Dogs have so many different coat colors. There are black Labradors, black and white Dalmatians, black and brown Rottweilers and white Poodles. But have you ever seen a green dog?

A family in Chorley, England, got a pretty big surprise when their chocolate Labrador Retriever gave birth to a green-tinted puppy.

Their dog Milly gave birth to five puppies on Jan. 26, 2017, SWNS news agency reports. Four were yellow, which is a normal Lab color. But one, Fifi, named after Fiona from the movie “Shrek,” was green.

The green tint to the pup’s fur is due to overexposure to a green pigment called biliverdin, which is found in the placenta, according to SWNS. Elaine Cooper, the owner of the mom and puppy, believes it’s only the third case in the world.

“She came out in the sack so we thought that it was the placenta that made her look very dark,” Cooper told SWNS. “We thought she was a black Labrador. But when Milly started to lick the placenta off, she actually had a green tinge. We were laughing and saying no, this can’t be green.”

Fifi’s green fur is fading, and her owners expect her fur will eventually be all yellow like her four brothers. That’s kind of a bummer because how cool would it be to have a green dog?