Dog Flu Spreads To Minnesota With 23 Reported Cases, Second Most In The U.S.

The H3N2 canine influenza virus has been confirmed in Minnesota with 23 reported cases, the second highest number of cases (Florida has more cases with 82) in the United States, and veterinarians there are urging dog owners to vaccinate their dogs.

“What I’m worried about is last week the initial report was three cases and now it’s gone up to 32 in a really short amount of time, in a week or two,” Dr. Teresa Hershey at Westgate Pet Clinic in south Minneapolis told Fox 9. “It’s a really contagious virus and so I am worried it’s going to start spreading into other parts of Minnesota.”

The H3N2 virus is the newest strain to affect dogs in the United States. It first broke out in 2015 and was suspected to have hitched a ride on a dog that came from Asia. An older virus, H3N8, was first discovered in racing Greyhounds in Florida back in 2004.

Hershey and other veterinarians have urged dog owners to vaccinate their pets, especially those who live in Wright County, where there is a higher number of dogs infected than in any other county in the state, according to Fox 9.

The canine influenza virus has also been found in cats in an animal shelter in Northwest Indiana, according to the University of Wisconsin-Madison’s School of Veterinary Medicine. There is, however, no vaccine yet available for cats.